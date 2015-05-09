(Recasts with source confirmation)
TOKYO May 9 Japan's Sharp Corp is
considering using capital to reduce accumulated losses on its
book, an accounting manoeuvre that would allow the loss-making
electronics maker to resume dividend payment earlier, a source
said on Saturday.
The Osaka-based maker of LCD displays, scheduled to announce
a new turnaround plan Thursday, is set to receive a $1.7 billion
bailout from its main lenders in return for a promise to cut
5,000 jobs and split off its ailing smartphone display unit, a
separate source told Reuters last month.
As a result of restructuring, the company is expected to
report losses of more than 200 billion yen ($1.67 billion) for
the year ended in March, on top of combined 900 billion yen
losses in the previous three years.
A company that has been making profits has retained earnings
from past years and it can use the money for dividend payout for
shareholders.
Sharp, which has been suffering massive losses in recent
years, had about 20 billion yen accumulated losses on an
unconsolidated-basis for the year ended in March 2014. The
company has said it will not pay a dividend the year ended in
March this year, the third year running it has skipped the
payment to shareholders.
Sharp is planning to use most of its 120 billion yen capital
to reduce the accumulated losses, so that it can start to
accumulate retained earnings when it turns profitable and thus
resume dividend payments earlier, the source said.
As a result, its capital could be reduced to as little as
100 million yen, said the person, who was not authorised to
discuss the matter publicly.
A Sharp spokeswoman said nothing has been decided and media
reports of its capital reduction plan were not based on its
statements.
($1 = 119.7900 yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Alex
Richardson)