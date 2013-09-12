Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4
ZURICH, April 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,651 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
TOKYO, Sept 12 Shares in Sharp Corp sagged 4.4 percent to a 2-1/2 month low of 369 yen on Thursday after sources told Reuters that the TV and display maker is planning to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) through a public share offering to shore up its finances.
At the same time, the company could raise approximately 20 billion yen in a third-party share allocation, according to a financing plan that has been shared with creditors.
Sharp is expected to decide on the steps at a board meeting scheduled as early as next week, according to the sources who asked not to be identified.
($1 = 99.9850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Announced on Monday a proposal to reduce share capital by at least 300 million euros ($320.0 million) and up to 323 million euros, with a nominal share price to be set at between 0.12 euro and 0.10 euro
* Says Akiteru Ohzono, chairman of the board of the company, passed away on April 3