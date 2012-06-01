June 1 Japan's Sharp Corp is targeting a 55 percent jump in revenues from China this year, its largest overseas market, the company's Greater China chief executive, Nobuyuki Kanno, told a Chinese newspaper.

Kanno told the 21st Century Business Herald daily that expanding Sharp's China business was necessary given tough challenges at home. The company was also hit hard last year by a glut in supplies of LCD panels and weak demand for its TVs, prompting it to tie up with Hon Hai Precision Industry in a bid to utilise idle production capacity in China.

Kano said Sharp was expecting China sales to reach 60 billion yuan ($9.42 billion) in 2012 compared to last year's 38.7 billion yuan.

The increase in revenues would lift China's contribution to Sharp's overseas sales to 46.3 percent from 37.9 percent last year, Kanno was quoted as saying.

Kanno did not give details about how it would increase its revenue in China, but did say Sharp plans to increase capacity at its recently launched photocopying machine plant in Changshu, near Shanghai, the report said.

Sharp reported a record net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.80 billion) for the year ended in March. It forecast an operating profit of 20 billion yen in the year that started in April, helped by earnings from household appliances and printers.

($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 78.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada)