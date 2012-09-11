* To save $179 mln through the cuts
* Managers' pay to be cut by 10 pct for a year, bonuses to
be halved
* Other workers salaries to be cut by 7 pct for a year
TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Sharp Corp said
it will trim salaries of its managers by a tenth for a year and
seek an across-the-board wage cut for other workers as the
cash-strapped TV maker looks for fresh ways to save money.
In addition to a 10 percent pay cut, Sharp said in a
statement on Tuesday it will also halve bonuses paid to
managers, while seeking union agreement to lower the salaries of
rank and file workers by 7 percent for a year, deeper than a 2
percent cut agreed in May.
The latest cost-paring should save the company 14 billion
yen ($179 million), adding to savings it expects from plans to
trim 5,000 jobs, or a tenth of its workforce, including 2,000
redundancies in Japan. Those layoffs are the first at the firm
in more than 60 years.
By resorting to pay cuts Sharp may avoid having to add to
those job losses and also be able to realize swifter cash
savings. Redundancies in Japan are expensive, with workers
typically receiving at least a year's salary in severance pay.
For now, Sharp, which is also negotiating a cash injection
from Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is
relying on its main banks -- Mizuho Financial Group and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group -- for funding.
Sharp said last week it mortgaged nearly all of its domestic
offices and factories, including one which makes screens for
Apple Inc's latest iPhone, to secure the fresh loans of
up to 150 billion yen it needs to stay in business.