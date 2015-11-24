TOKYO Nov 24 A Japanese state-backed fund has
asked the main lenders of Sharp Corp to forgive some of
the screen maker's debt in return for investment, people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) was considering
investing in Sharp's liquid crystal display (LCD) business to
broker a merger or partnership with Japan Display Inc,
people close to the matter told Reuters last month.
Kyodo News reported over the weekend that INCJ might invest
in Sharp if banks agreed to write off an unspecified amount of
Sharp's debt.
On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
that INCJ was wary of interest payments on the debt.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse, Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)