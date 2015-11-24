* INCJ considering investment in Sharp - sources
* Sharp still struggling after $1.7 bln rescue in May
(Adds background on Sharp, lenders; Sharp, banks decline to
comment)
TOKYO Nov 24 A Japanese state-backed fund has
asked the main lenders of Sharp Corp to forgive some of
the screen maker's debt in return for investment, people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) was considering
investing in Sharp's liquid crystal display (LCD) business to
broker a merger or partnership with Japan Display Inc,
people close to the matter told Reuters last month. INCJ is the
biggest shareholder in Japan Display with a stake of over 35
percent.
Kyodo News reported over the weekend that INCJ might invest
in Sharp if banks agreed to write off an unspecified amount of
Sharp's debt.
On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
that INCJ was wary of interest payments on the debt. Japan
launched INCJ in 2009 in a bid to keep the technology sector
competitive.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core unit of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Bank, the core unit
of Mizuho Financial Group Inc are Sharp's main
creditors.
A Sharp spokesman and representatives for the banks declined
to comment.
Despite a $1.7 billion rescue in May, Sharp's second major
package in three years, the company has shown few signs of a
turnaround.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse, Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka;
Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Gopakumar Warrier)