* INCJ considering investment in Sharp - sources

* Sharp still struggling after $1.7 bln rescue in May (Adds background on Sharp, lenders; Sharp, banks decline to comment)

TOKYO Nov 24 A Japanese state-backed fund has asked the main lenders of Sharp Corp to forgive some of the screen maker's debt in return for investment, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) was considering investing in Sharp's liquid crystal display (LCD) business to broker a merger or partnership with Japan Display Inc, people close to the matter told Reuters last month. INCJ is the biggest shareholder in Japan Display with a stake of over 35 percent.

Kyodo News reported over the weekend that INCJ might invest in Sharp if banks agreed to write off an unspecified amount of Sharp's debt.

On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that INCJ was wary of interest payments on the debt. Japan launched INCJ in 2009 in a bid to keep the technology sector competitive.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Bank, the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc are Sharp's main creditors.

A Sharp spokesman and representatives for the banks declined to comment.

Despite a $1.7 billion rescue in May, Sharp's second major package in three years, the company has shown few signs of a turnaround. (Reporting by Taro Fuse, Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gopakumar Warrier)