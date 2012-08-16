Aug 17 Japan's Sharp Corp plans to sell
its copiers and air conditioners businesses to focus on mobile
phones and consumer electronics, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Kyocera Corp., Daiwa House Industry Co.
and Daikin Industries Ltd. are among the companies that
have reportedly expressed interest in buying these businesses,
the newspaper reported.
Sharp is in talks to sell its key solar panel plant in Japan
as part of an asset sale seeking more than $1.2 billion, local
media said on Thursday.
The company is also mulling the sale of assets including its
buildings in Tokyo as well as television assembly plants in
Poland, Malaysia, Mexico and Poland, a company source told
Reuters, confirming recent media reports.
Sharp, which makes screens for Apple Inc's iPad and
iPhone, may also stop assembling TVs in Japan, Nikkei said.
