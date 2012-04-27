TOKYO, April 27 Sharp Corp said on Friday it booked an extraordinary loss of 117.1 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the fiscal year that ended in March due to restructuring costs and inventory losses.

The company also said it is forecasting an 18.7 percent fall in TV sales to 10 million units in the current fiscal year. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)