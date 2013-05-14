TOKYO May 14 Sharp Corp said it will aim for an operating profit of 150 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in the year through March 2016 as part of a three-year revival plan that the struggling Japanese display maker unveiled on Tuesday.

Sharp will "aggressively utilise alliances" to bolster profitability, Kozo Takahashi, who on Tuesday was named as Sharp's next president, said at a news briefing in Tokyo.