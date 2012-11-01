TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sharp Corp, the
struggling maker of Aquos TVs, increased its full-year operating
loss forecast to 155 billion yen ($1.94 billion) from a previous
100 billion yen loss forecast.
At a net level, Sharp slashed its full-year loss forecast to
450 billion yen from a previous forecast of 250 billion yen.
Sharp said, however, it expects to post an operating profit
in the current October-March second half, after losing 168.9
billion yen ($2.11 billion) in the first half year - a target
that will allow its banks to justify a $4.6 billion bailout of
the TV maker.
Sharp reported a July-September operating loss of 74.8
billion yen, down from a 30.1 billion yen profit a year ago, as
it booked a $1.1 billion charge for a restructuring it has
promised in return for bank loans to keep it going.
The average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S was for a quarterly operating loss of 50.4
billion yen.