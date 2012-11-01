* Q2 operating loss 74.8 bln yen vs yr-ago profit of 30.1
bln
* Books $1.1 bln charge for restructuring
* Cuts FY outlook to 155 bln yen oper loss from 100 bln
* Slashes FY net loss estimate to 450 bln yen
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Sharp Corp, the
struggling maker of Aquos TVs, increased its full-year operating
loss forecast to 155 billion yen ($1.94 billion) from a previous
100 billion yen loss forecast. At a net level, it almost doubled
its full-year loss forecast to 450 billion yen.
Sharp said, however, it expects to post an operating profit
in the current October-March second half, after losing 168.9
billion yen ($2.11 billion) in the first half year - a target
that will allow its banks to justify a $4.6 billion bailout of
the TV maker.
Sharp has secured fresh loans from banks including Mizuho
Financial Group and Mitsubishi Financial Group
in return for a pledge to axe 10,000 jobs, sell assets including
overseas TV assembly plants, and return to profit.
With redundancy packages usually amounting to at least a
year's salary, layoffs in Japan are expensive.
Sharp has also mortgaged most of its offices and factories
in Japan, including one that makes displays for Apple Inc's
iPhone and iPad, to unlock the emergency financing.
Sharp posted a July-September operating loss of 74.8 billion
yen ($936 million), compared with a profit of 30.1 billion yen a
year ago, as it booked a $1.1 billion charge for a restructuring
it has promised in return for financing to help avert collapse.
The average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S was for a quarterly operating loss of 50.4
billion yen.
The consumer electronics maker also wrote down 61 billion
yen of deferred tax assets in the second quarter.
Since the start of the year, Sharp's shares have plunged
more than 75 percent, while the benchmark Nikkei average
has gained more than 5 percent. Sharp fell 1.7 percent on
Thursday ahead of its earnings release.