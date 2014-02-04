TOKYO Feb 4 Sharp Corp lifted its
full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after receiving strong
orders for its smartphone panels from Chinese makers, putting it
firmer footing to secure the full-year net profit it needs as a
condition for a $4.6 billion bank rescue.
Japan's largest display maker raised its full-year operating
forecast for the year to March 31 to 100 billion yen ($988
million), up from a previous forecast of 80 billion yen,
although it left its net profit forecast unchanged at 5 billion
yen.
The net forecast compares with expectations of 8.82 billion
yen, the average of the most accurate analysts' expectations
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The company, which also makes solar cells and TVs, cited
strong orders for its small to midsize panels used in
smartphones and tablets as it reported a 5.8 percent rise in
operating profit on the year to 47.6 billion yen for the
October-December quarter, exceeding expectations of 35.42
billion yen, according to the average of five analyst estimates
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Sharp, which racked up a net loss of 545 billion yen in the
year through March 2013, has been trying to diversify its client
base away from Apple Inc, which it supplies with small
and mid-size panels for the iPhone and iPad.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Matt
Driskill)