TOKYO Aug 2 Sharp Corp, which posted
its worst net loss in a century in the last financial year,
reported a first-quarter loss as waning TV demand and an
overcapacity at its main liquid crystal display plant continued
to weigh on earnings.
In the three months to June 30, Sharp swung to an operating
loss of 94.1 billion yen ($1.20 billion) from a 3.5 billion-yen
profit a year earlier. That was deeper than the average 44.4
billion-yen loss estimated by five analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The manufacturer of Aquos TVs also slashed its forecast to a
full-year operating loss of 100 billion yen, from its earlier
estimate for an operating profit of 20 billion yen. That
compares with the average estimate for an operating loss of 18.2
billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
since the company released its full year results in May.
Sharp is considering its first major layoffs that a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters could be as many as 5,000
people.
The company in March also agreed to sell a 46.48 stake in
its Sakai LCD plant to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries
, part of the Foxconn Group, in a bid to isolate itself
from the losses at the facility in western Japan.
Hon Hai, a major supplier to Apple Inc, is
purchasing new shares in Sharp worth 66.9 billion yen, giving it
an 11 percent stake in Japan's last major fabricator of LCD
panels for TVs.