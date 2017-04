A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Stock volumes in Indian share indexes fell sharply on Monday compared with Friday's session, raising concerns about whether a four-day rally in the BSE Sensex can be sustained.

Total equity volumes on exchanges fell 73 percent on Monday versus its previous session, a note from brokerage Anandrathi shows.

Volumes on the BSE Sensex fell on Monday to their lowest since August 2, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.9 percent, while the broader Nifty was lower 1 percent at 1152 IST.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)