By Reiji Murai
| TOKYO, March 7
Sharp Corp is likely to
seek fresh bank loans to help it repay a $2.1 billion
convertible bond due in September, with no further equity deals
likely after Samsung Electronics Co agreed to buy a
3 percent stake in the company for $111 million, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
"With Samsung, the tie-ups in panels are over. I doubt there
will be any more," an executive at Sharp told Reuters on
condition that he not be identified, due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
The Samsung deal followed an agreement in December for
Qualcomm Inc to invest as much as $120 million.
The potential sale of overseas TV assembly plants in Mexico
and China could add more to Sharp's available cash but talks for
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd to buy a
stake in the company have stalled with a March 26 deadline fast
approaching.
Sharp, which in November said it may not be able to survive
on its own, is in talks to offload its Chinese TV assembly plant
to Lenovo Group Ltd and to sell its Mexico factory to
Hon Hai, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
"Without investment from Hon Hai, Sharp will need to raise
at least 50 billion yen ($535 million) from the sale of overseas
factories and other assets to pay off the bond in September,"
said Deutsche Securities analyst Yasuo Nakane. The rest of the
money would come from cashflow and fresh financing, he added.
The banks that bailed out Sharp in September with $3.9
billion in emergency loans, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, are
not including a Hon Hai investment in a business plan they are
hammering out for Japan's leading LCD panel maker, sources told
Reuters last month.
The next step for Sharp is bank financing, an executive at
one of the banks and a separate source at Sharp told Reuters.
Fresh loans could total around $1 billion, according to
analysts, which would raise the cost of Sharp's bailout to about
$5 billion.
Sharp's shareholder equity ratio at the end of 2012 was 9.6
percent, less than half the 20 percent usually considered the
minimum for financial health.
To secure its bailout last year, Sharp pledged to cut jobs
and sell assets while mortgaging nearly all of its factories and
offices in Japan, leaving it with only overseas assets that
could be sold to improve its finances.
A junk rating from credit agencies has made raising money in
the credit markets expensive for Sharp. Standard & Poor's rates
Sharp's debt as B+, a highly speculative grade, while Fitch
Ratings has Sharp at B-. Moody's Investors Service withdrew its
rating on Sharp in April.