TOKYO Feb 3 A Singapore-based activist fund has urged struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp to explain better how it will decide between a bailout by a state-backed fund or a buyout by Taiwan's Hon Hai, according to a letter.

Sharp's "passive stance on disclosing information is sowing confusion in the markets," Effissimo Capital Management, a Singapore-based fund established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, said in a letter to Sharp reviewed by Reuters.

Effissimo Capital Management had acquired a 4 percent stake in Sharp, it said. The letter was sent to Sharp on Jan. 27, according to people familiar with the situation who declined to be identified. (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Ritsuko Ando, editing by David Evans)