TOKYO Feb 3 A Singapore-based activist fund has
urged struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp to
explain better how it will decide between a bailout by a
state-backed fund or a buyout by Taiwan's Hon Hai,
according to a letter.
Sharp's "passive stance on disclosing information is sowing
confusion in the markets," Effissimo Capital Management, a
Singapore-based fund established by former colleagues of Japan's
most famous activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, said in a
letter to Sharp reviewed by Reuters.
Effissimo Capital Management had acquired a 4 percent stake
in Sharp, it said. The letter was sent to Sharp on Jan. 27,
according to people familiar with the situation who declined to
be identified.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Ritsuko
Ando, editing by David Evans)