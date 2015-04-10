TOKYO, April 10 A Japan government-backed fund won't invest in Sharp Corp's smartphone display unit without a majority stake that would allow it to merge the struggling business with rival Japan Display, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Sharp's refusal to be part of any deal with arch-rival Japan Display means an injection of funds from taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) into Sharp's display business is not imminent, the people told Reuters.

Sharp is considering asking the fund to invest in the unit, which supplies screens to Apple Inc and other smartphone makers and generates around 30 percent of its overall sales, in return for a minority stake, the sources said.

The company is also seeking a fresh bailout from its main banks as it warns of a loss for the year that ended in March, its third in four years.

But INCJ is unlikely to be satisfied with a minor stake, they said, meaning it is unlikely to be part of Sharp's bailout plan which is due to be announced along with planned restructuring measures in mid-May.

"There's no investor in the world who'd want to take a minority stake in an LCD business today," said one of the sources, adding that the two sides are not yet negotiating. He and the other sources requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

An INCJ spokesman declined to comment, saying its policy was to never comment on hypothetical or unannounced deals.

Sharp has said it was "considering various possibilities for fundamental structural reforms", while Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi confirmed to reporters on Thursday that a spin-off of the unit was an option under consideration.

SHARP'S OPTIONS

Analysts say options also include deals with other rivals such as Hon Hai, but many say it could make the most sense for the unit to merge with Japan Display which was created by combining the LCD units of Sony Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp, an alliance Sharp declined to join.

INCJ still retains 35 percent of Japan Display after taking the company public in 2014. An INCJ-brokered deal could help keep the two companies' screen-making technology in Japan as well as consolidate production and help them gain pricing power.

The two companies have been competing for business from the same customers such as Apple and Chinese smartphone makers, and Japan Display has recently been winning more business at Sharp's expense.

Japan's government launched INCJ in 2009 in a bid to keep the country's technology sector competitive. The state provided 286 billion yen of INCJ's capitalisation of 300 billion yen, and its investments are overseen by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. (Reporting by Reiji Murai, Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)