* Bailout agreed but 5,000 jobs to go, says source
* LCD business to be split off
* Deal had been delayed as Sharp resisted drastic changes
(Updates after meeting with details of deal and analyst
comment)
By Taro Fuse and Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Sharp Corp
clinched a $1.7 billion bailout deal from its banks in return
for a promise to cut 5,000 jobs and split off its ailing
smartphone display unit, a person familiar with the deal said on
Thursday.
As part of its second major bailout in three years, Sharp's
lenders, Mizuho Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, agreed to
inject a combined 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in a
debt-for-equity swap, the source said, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter.
Sharp CEO Kozo Takahashi, in a meeting earlier on Thursday,
pledged to scale back its television operations and cut around
5,000 jobs, 10 percent of the workforce, the source said.
Sharp agreed to split off its LCD operations to improve
transparency and accountability, although the unit would
continue to be owned by Sharp for now, the source added.
Another source familiar with the deal said Sharp was also
considering consolidating some of its manufacturing facilities
and could sell its headquarters in Osaka.
Haggling over the extent of job cuts and restructuring had
held up the talks, with Sharp initially reluctant to split off
the LCD division, which accounts for 30 percent of its total
sales, company and banking sources have previously said.
Analysts have said splitting off the division could pave the
way for a deal such as a merger with rival Japan Display Inc
-- a possibility which Sharp has denied considering.
While relief that a deal with lenders was in its final
stages boosted Sharp's shares 4.5 percent to their highest level
since December, some investors said the plans may not enough to
turn the company around.
"The restructuring is likely to stop the bleeding in terms
of losses and cash flow, but it's not going to resolve the basic
problems," said Yasuo Sakuma, executive officer at Bayview Asset
Management.
"It's difficult to assess positively since we're not seeing
any strategy towards future growth."
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan,
was also sceptical about its long-term prospects.
"It's hard to say whether the restructuring will be enough.
It appears to have no choice but to rely on outside help until
it can develop something that can be a new core business in
place of LCDs, and that's going to take time," he said.
Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said the company was
considering various options but nothing had been decided, adding
that more will be disclosed in May when it releases a new
business plan.
Representatives for the lenders declined to comment. Mizuho
is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc.
($1 = 119.0100 yen)
(Additional reporting by Reiji Murai, Daiki Iga and Tim Kelly;
Editing by William Mallard and Keith Weir)