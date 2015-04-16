TOKYO, April 16 Sharp Corp and its main banks are to meet on Thursday to agree on a nearly $2 billion rescue and overhaul plan for the loss-making electronics maker, a person involved in the discussions said.

The agreement between the Osaka-based company and its main lenders, Mizuho Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, will be Sharp's second big bailout since 2012.

The lenders will inject a combined 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in a debt-for-equity swap, while Sharp will cut 5,000 jobs, scale back its North American television operations and spin off its LCD display unit, said the source.

Sharp's stock was up 2.6 percent in midmorning trade.

Mizuho is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Representatives for Sharp and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ could not immediately be reached for comment. A Mizuho spokeswoman said the bank could not talk about individual clients. ($1 = 119.0100 yen) (Writing by William Mallard; Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)