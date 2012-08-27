TOKYO Aug 27 Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Terry Gou said on Monday he could not discuss the details of talks with Sharp Corp before he met with his counterparts after local media reported his company had agreed to stick with a March plan to buy a 9.9 percent stake in the Japanese TV maker.

Hon Hai in March agreed to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp for 67 billion yen ($850 million), or 550 yen a share, but the companies reopened talks for Hon Hai to discuss more favourable terms after Sharp's shares slumped below 200 yen.

In addition to a lower share price, the Taiwanese company had also said it might seek a bigger stake.

Gou is in Tokyo as part of a Taiwanese delegation of businessmen and politicians. ($1 = 78.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham, writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)