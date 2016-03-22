TOKYO, March 22 Taiwan's Foxconn is working towards reducing its planned investment into loss-making Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp by around 100 billion yen ($893 million) from an initial plan of 489 billion yen, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , is seeking to cut the offer to factor in future losses and a likely deterioration in Sharp's earnings in the financial year to March 31, the sources said.

