* Sharp shares down about 19 pct over past two sessions
* Shares hit by Hon Hai worries, S&P downgrade late Friday
TOKYO/TAIPEI, Sept 3 Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co Ltd's chairman is demanding a management role at
Sharp Corp as part of an equity tie-up, stepping up the
pressure on the Japanese TV maker to give him greater influence
in the company in return for badly needed cash.
Debt-saddled Sharp has been in talks on a partnership that
would give the Taiwanese company a 9.9 percent stake in the
century-old Japanese firm. Hon Hai's Chairman Terry Gou visited
Japan last week but unexpectedly left before a scheduled meeting
with Sharp executives, fuelling uncertainty over the tie-up.
"If it was just a capital investment, why would I want it?"
Gou told Taiwan's United Evening News in an interview. "I'm not
a venture capitalist."
As its shares continue to plummet, Sharp is increasingly
eager to get Gou to agree to the investment, arguing that deeper
cooperation in small and large liquid crystal displays and other
businesses can be settled at a later date.
Gou's comments, however, suggest he may leverage that
desperation to win a bigger role when Sharp's president, Takashi
Okuda, turns up in Taipei.
"If it's just a capital investment, Sharp can go and talk to
its banks, or an investment company. It doesn't need Hon Hai at
all," he told the paper.
Gou has invested a lot of time and personal prestige as well
as money into his pursuit of Sharp, whose advanced flat screen
technology would give Hon Hai an edge in its battle to remain
the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products.
Okuda wants to meet with Gou to settle the investment
quickly, a source told Reuters on Monday, on condition he wasn't
identified. That Taiwan visit could be as early as this week,
the Sankei newspaper reported earlier.
"We can't disclose our executives' schedule, but we are
hoping to settle the negotiations as early as possible," Sharp
spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said.
Sharp's chief financial officer, Tetsuo Onishi, said on
Friday his company regretted that it had been unable to conclude
a partnership pact during Gou's visit to Japan.
Sharp wants to sell Hon Hai a 9.9 percent stake in return
for cash to keep the company in operation and to help pay its
debts.
By keeping the stake below 9.9 percent, Sharp is hoping to
limit Hon Hai's influence, because under Japanese ownership
laws, any more would give Hon Hai the right to ask the local
courts to disband the unprofitable company.
Hon Hai, however, appears to want any agreement to also
include tie-ups in small LCD panels and further cooperation in
smartphones and TV displays, Onishi said.
NO TIMETABLE
Gou on Friday told the same Taiwanese newspaper that there
was no timetable for a deal with Sharp. He said then it was not
a matter of how much money Hon Hai spent but how Sharp could
turn itself around.
The Taiwanese company had agreed to pay 67 billion yen ($856
million), or 550 yen a share, for 9.9 percent of Sharp in March,
but restarted talks to seek a lower price after the LCD TV
pioneer's stock slumped below 200 yen in August.
Gou also purchased a 38 percent stake in Sharp's TV panel
plant in Sakai, western Japan, the world's most advanced LCD
factory.
Hon Hai wants to invest more than $1 billion in the plant
from as early as next year to boost capacity, the Taiwanese
company said last week.
Sharp for now, however, is looking for cash to pay its debts
rather than to invest in new plant. For that, junk-rated Sharp
has to rely on its main banks, Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Sharp, with debt of 1.25 trillion yen, has to refinance as
much as 360 billion yen in short-term commercial paper loans and
has a 200 billion yen convertible bond due in September 2013.
The stock resumed its slide after ratings agency Standard &
Poor's downgraded the company's debt to junk status last week,
citing Sharp's weakening liquidity position.
Sharp on Monday fell 6.1 percent to 186 yen, after dropping
12.8 percent on Friday, its biggest decline in almost a month.