SAKAI, Japan, April 2 Foxconn Vice Chairman Tai
Jeng-wu said on Saturday he wanted Sharp Corp to use
part of the funds it will raise from the Taiwan firm's
investment in it to buy back its headquarters in Osaka, western
Japan.
Tai was speaking at a news conference in Sakai, near Sharp's
headquarters, along with Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou and
Sharp President Kozo Takahashi, following the formal signing of
Foxconn's takeover of the loss-making Japanese display maker.
After a month of wrangling over price, Foxconn, formally
known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, this week
agreed to take over the loss-making display maker at a big
discount to its original offer. Foxconn is set to take a
two-thirds stake in Sharp for about $3.5 billion (388.8 billion
yen).
Strapped for cash, Sharp sold the building housing its
headquarters earlier this year and has been renting out the
property.
($1 = 111.6500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)