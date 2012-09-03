(Corrects to say shares put up as collateral rather than stake
reduced; repeats due to technical issue)
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Sharp Corp said it
has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation maker
Pioneer Corp to its main banks as collateral for fresh
loans, according to a regulatory filing.
Sharp, which has as much as 360 billion yen ($4.6 billion)
of short-term commercial paper loans to pay, has given
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group 15 million Pioneer shares each to secure fresh
financing.
($1 = 78.3000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chang-Ran
Kim)