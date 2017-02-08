TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese display maker Sharp Corp
may start building a $7 billion plant in the United
States before June 30, taking the lead on a project initially
considered by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with
knowledge of the plan said.
The decision by Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co Ltd, to give Sharp the lead on the project comes as
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to travel to the
United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a package expected to please Trump, Abe will unveil
investments to create as many as 700,000 U.S. jobs, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.
A spokesman for Sharp said no decision on the plant had been
made. The person with knowledge of the plan was not authorised
to speak to the media and so declined to be identified.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly)