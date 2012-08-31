TAIPEI Aug 31 The chairman of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry sees a "good outcome" for its talks
over a tie-up with Japan's ailing Sharp Corp, saying it
wasn't a matter of how much money Hon Hai spent but how Sharp
could turn itself around.
Taiwan's United Evening News said Gou had called the paper
on Friday, also telling it there was no timetable for a deal
with Sharp. He said the Japanese company needed "more
competitive products and a good partner."
Gou also told the paper he had skipped a news conference on
Thursday at the Japanese LCD plant he and Sharp jointly own
because he had "lost faith" in the Taiwanese and Japanese media
over their negative reporting of the deal.
Calls to Hon Hai's spokesman in Taipei went unanswered for
most of Friday.
