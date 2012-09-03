TAIPEI, Sept 3 The chairman of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd doesn't want to be just a
financial investor in ailing Sharp Corp and is seeking
a management role, throwing down a challenge to the Japanese
firm ahead of a possible visit by its top executives to Taiwan.
"If it was just a capital investment, why would I want it?"
Chairman Terry Gou told Taiwan's United Evening News in an
interview. "I'm not a venture capitalist."
Sharp's president may travel to Taiwan in a bid to conclude
as soon as possible a deal that will make Hon Hai the biggest
shareholder of the embattled Japanese TV maker, a source told
Reuters on Monday.
