TAIPEI, Aug 9 Taiwan's Economics Ministry, which
vets all outbound investments, has asked Hon Hai Precision
Industry for more detail on a planned tie-up with
struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp, saying an
initial agreement looks expensive.
The ministry's investment commission said on Thursday it had
returned the company's application to inject cash into Sharp,
seeking more information on the the deal's likely returns. The
move could play in Hon Hai's favour as it seeks to renegotiate
better terms of a deal that was first struck in March.
"We think Hon Hai has not explained enough about the
investment efficiency of the deal, which is related to price ...
the deal is a little pricey," Emile Chang, deputy executive
secretary of the commission, told Reuters.
Hon Hai agreed in March to buy around a tenth of Sharp for
$844 million, or 550 yen per share, as part of a tie-up in
liquid crystal display (LCD) production. Both companies supply
parts for Apple Inc mobile devices. Since then, Sharp
shares have tumbled to around 190 yen.
Hon Hai needs the commission's approval before it can invest
in Sharp. The commission reviews all mergers and acquisitions
involving foreign companies, and last year blocked a $1.6
billion KKR-backed management buyout of electronics
component firm Yageo.
Hon Hai executives were not immediately available for
comment.
Hon Hai said last week that Sharp had effectively released
it from the terms of the March deal, and this week a spokesman
said the two companies were in talks to renegotiate a deal, with
Hon Hai looking to pay less per share or take a bigger stake in
Sharp.
Bevan Yeh, a senior fund manager at Prudential Financial
Securities Investment Trust in Taipei, said the Taiwan
ministry's decision could hasten a new deal between the two
firms. "I think the return of the application from the
government will add pressure and speed up the price
renegotiation process," he told Reuters.
SHARP DROP
Shares in Sharp have slumped by two-thirds since the March
agreement, with Japan's last big maker of LCD screens and the
Aquos TV brand, last week reporting a $1.2 billion quarterly
operating loss and announcing its first job cuts in more than 60
years as it battles waning global demand for TVs and competition
from rivals led by Samsung Electronics.
Hon Hai chairman and founder Terry Gou has pushed for the
Sharp deal to tap the Japanese firm's panel manufacturing
expertise. As part of the original agreement, Gou took a stake
in a Sharp LCD plant in Japan, saying the facility's advanced
technology was better than Samsung's.
For Sharp - whose bankers are said to be keen to drive a
deeper restructuring - the tie-up with Hon Hai would help it
utilise idle production capacity.
An analyst at a Japanese brokerage, who didn't want to be
named, said it was difficult to judge whether the 550 yen price
was expensive as there had been little detail in the March
agreement. "Hon Hai can justify a higher price if it gets
concessions elsewhere, such as on the price it pays for LCD
panels," the analyst said. "There's more to it than the share
price."
Hon Hai shares have jumped more than 15 percent since
hitting an 8-month low last Friday. The stock was up 4.1 percent
on Thursday at T$90.90, while the broader market was up
1.4 percent. In Tokyo, Sharp shares last traded 1.1 percent
higher at 191 yen.