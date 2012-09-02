TOKYO, Sept 2 Sharp Corp President Takashi Okuda said he was proposing to sell the company's shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry at a lower price than originally agreed in the hope of concluding a deal as soon as possible, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The two firms reached a deal in March valuing the share of the cash-starved Japanese electronics maker at 550 yen ($7.02) each, but reopened talks in August after Sharp's stock slumped to around a third of that price as losses mounted.

Okuda, in an interview with Nikkei conducted on Saturday, said he was proposing to Hon Hai a new way of valuing Sharp's shares, such as taking into account the average level of recent price moves.

He said he had not received a reply on the proposal, the Nikkei reported.

Hit by aggressive competition and sluggish TV demand, the Japanese LCD TV panel maker is scrambling to keep afloat by relying on creditor banks for money to refinance billions of dollars of debts maturing in the near term.

Century-old Sharp, which also makes screens for Apple Inc's products, is discussing a partnership with Hon Hai that would give the Taiwanese company a 9.9 percent stake and more muscle to cut costs.

Sharp and Hon Hai had been expected to close a deal last week, until Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou's sudden and unexpected departure from Japan on Thursday.

That led to Sharp's shares falling almost 13 percent on Friday as investors grew more pessimistic about the TV maker's prospects. Adding to the gloom, ratings agency Standard & Poor downgraded Sharp's debt to junk, underscoring worry about its ability to revive its business. ($1 = 78.3000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Perry)