* Hon Hai set to become Sharp's biggest shareholder
* Hon Hai, Sharp may announce investment deal as early as
Friday
* Japan's TV industry battered by overseas competition
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Aug 30 Terry Gou, founder of Hon Hai
Precision Industries, will show off an advanced LCD panel
factory he jointly owns with Sharp to a delegation of fellow
Taiwanese on Thursday that has become a symbol of how he may
save the Japanese firm from the wreck of Japan's sinking TV
industry.
Feeble demand that left the $4 billion plant operating well
below capacity forced the maker of Aquos LCD TVs to post its
worst ever annual loss last business year. But helped by recent
orders won by Hon Hai, production at the plant in
Sakai, western Japan, has surged, according to sources.
Gou, looking to further tap Sharp's expertise to produce
more panels for Apple Inc's iPhones and consumer
electronics, is on the cusp of sealing a deal that will make his
company the biggest shareholder of century-old Sharp
with at least a 9.9 percent stake.
But whether he makes the investment, Gou says, depends on
the Japanese firm's willingness to heed his advice on how to
restore profits.
"Just pure investment is not for me," Gou said on arrival at
Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday before joining other Taiwanese
businessmen and politicians visiting Japan.
"I don't think this is a good investment candidate without
any kind of strategic cooperation to improve their
productivity," he said, striding off to board a bus with his
entourage for a ride into the city.
Hon Hai and Sharp may announce details of that investment as
early as Friday.
The Taiwanese company agreed to pay 67 billion yen ($854
million), or 550 yen a share, for a 9.9 percent stake in March,
but reopened talks in August to seek a lower price after the LCD
TV pioneer's stock slumped to below 200 yen as mounting losses
raised a question mark over its future. Sharp's shares closed
almost 7 percent higher on Wednesday at 230 yen.
Hon Hai is expected to report this week a second-quarter net
profit of T$10.03 billion ($334 million), according to the
median estimate of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, well
below T$12.9 billion a year earlier and down sharply from
T$14.92 billion in the first quarter.
The Taiwanese company has spent heavily on improving working
conditions at its plants in China and hiking wages, resulting in
a drop in operating margins.
REHABILITATION
Hon Hai, which Gou started four decades ago as a plastic
parts maker, is hoping to get the technological know-how of
Japan's leading panel maker to improve operating margins and
boost its supply of panels to Apple.
For Sharp, the Japanese firm needs backup from Hon Hai to
remain viable in the long term, say investors.
Sharp for now is relying on hundreds of billions of yen of
fresh loans from its main banks, Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, to pay its debts
over the next year.
"They depend very much on Hon Hai," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO
of Fukoku Capital Management, an investment arm of Fukoku Mutual
Life Insurance. "The role of the banks is to treat
the disease, but the role of Hon Hai is to get it out of bed and
running."
Sharp and other Japanese TV makers Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp, which ruled the global TV market in the
1980s and 1990s, have been battered by aggressive South Korean
rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
.
Combined, Japan's big three expect to sell 10 million fewer
TVs in the year to March 31 than in the previous 12 months.
Sharp is feeling the pain of that more keenly than its domestic
peers because with fewer non-TV related businesses to fall back
on, it has less scope to retool.
HON HAI LIFT
A Hon Hai lift is already being felt at the Sakai LCD plant,
of which Gou owns 38 percent stake, putting his control of the
facility on par with Sharp.
The factory produces credit card-thin panels of liquid
crystal sandwiched between sheets of glass wider and longer than
king-sized beds that are cut up to make TV screens.
With output running at levels as low as 30 percent of
capacity, the factory was responsible for much of the net loss
of 376 billion yen that Sharp posted in the last business year.
Output at Sakai jumped to 80 percent in August, helped by
orders from Sony and U.S. TV maker Vizio won by Hon Hai, sources
familiar with the orders told Reuters last week.
While Gou and Sharp have indicated that Hon Hai's stake in
the Japanese company will not rise above the 9.9 percent agreed
in March, Sharp's need for cash has nonetheless given Gou, a
billionaire who owns a castle in Europe, a chance to carve out a
bigger slice of Sharp.
The Japanese company, which takes its name from the
ever-sharp mechanical pencil it invented a century ago, is
considering selling TV plants in Mexico and China to Hon Hai as
part of what could be a tighter partnership deal.
As the major shareholder in Sharp, which also builds screens
for Apple's iPhone and iPad, Hon Hai will be concerned about the
performance of the Japanese firm's other units, including its
money-losing solar-panel business, profitable appliance division
and printer unit.
Sharp so far has said that to return to health, it will lay
off 5,000 workers, its first redundancies in more than 60 years.
It may have to cut more, analysts say, if pressure from Gou adds
to a similar push from lenders to do more to turn itself around.