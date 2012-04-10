Sharp's logo is seen at an electronic shop in Tokyo October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) is expected to post a consolidated net loss of about 390 billion yen for fiscal 2011 on poor sales of televisions and solar cells, The Nikkei business daily said.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, the electronics maker had expected a net profit of 6 billion yen. However, it was hurt by a drop in demand for LCD TVs, which fell more rapidly than expected, the newspaper reported.

In February, it had forecast a record 290 billion yen net loss for the year ending March 31.

The Nikkei business daily said the company's sales for fiscal 2011 likely fell short of its forecast of a 16 percent decline from a year ago to 2.55 trillion yen.

Last month, Sharp named the head of its global operations as president to turn around the company, which has been facing a record annual loss due to slumping TV sales.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)