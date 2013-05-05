TOKYO May 5 Japan's Sharp Corp is
considering having its chairman, Mikio Katayama, retire and also
scrapping advisory posts as part of efforts to speed up a
business revival under its president, Takashi Okuda, Kyodo news
agency reported on Sunday.
Sharp, Japan's leading maker of liquid crystal displays, is
expected to reveal a medium-term business management plan on May
14. It wants a new management structure for a business
rebuilding with authority concentrated with Okuda, the news
agency said.
The company's main creditor banks, Mizuho Corporate Bank and
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, have been seeking Katayama's
retirement because his presence caused uncertainty in the
decision-making process and his retirement was considered
unavoidable, Kyodo said.
Company spokesmen were not available for comment.
The Yomiuri newspaper said Katayama has already notified
creditors of his intention to step down.
Kyodo also said a company adviser, Katsuhiko Machida, and a
special adviser, Haruo Tsuji, were expected to retire and the
company would probably abolish those posts.
This month, two sources with knowledge of Sharp's earnings
told Reuters that it posted a worse than forecast 500 billion
yen ($5.1 billion) net loss in the year that ended on March 31
as panel plants asset write offs crimped its bottom line.
The company will announce its business results on May 14.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Robert Birsel)