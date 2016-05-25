(Corrects headline and first bullet to say lawsuit was filed by former contract workers, not former employees; corrects first bullet to say lawsuit was filed against co and three other firms, not co and one firm)

May 24 Sharp Corp :

* Says it announces lawsuit filed by 37 former contract workers (plaintiffs) against co and three other firms(defendants) on April 15

* Says the plaintiffs insist that the dismissal is void and requires related compensation

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9ig8DK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)