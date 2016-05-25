BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
(Corrects headline and first bullet to say lawsuit was filed by former contract workers, not former employees; corrects first bullet to say lawsuit was filed against co and three other firms, not co and one firm)
May 24 Sharp Corp :
* Says it announces lawsuit filed by 37 former contract workers (plaintiffs) against co and three other firms(defendants) on April 15
* Says the plaintiffs insist that the dismissal is void and requires related compensation
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9ig8DK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
* Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qPtKEO) Further company coverage: