TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Sharp Corp is in
talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital
alliance, a newspaper said, offering a lifeline to the troubled
TV maker as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co Ltd stall.
The companies are in talks for Intel to invest more than 30
billion yen ($383 million) in Sharp, possibly making it Sharp's
top shareholder, Japan's Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday,
without citing sources. They could reach a deal as early as next
month, although Sharp will also continue its capital tie-up
discussions with Hon Hai, the paper added.
Intel is attracted by Sharp's technology for small and
midsize liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, the report said.