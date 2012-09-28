* Sharp's iPhone5 screen was behind schedule in
August-source
* Sharp has capacity to make 6 mln iPhone screens a month
-analyst estimate
TOKYO, Sept 28 Sharp Corp is making
"adequate volumes" of displays it is known to supply for Apple
Inc's new iPhone5, a company executive said, indicating
that a possible bottleneck in supplies of screens may have
eased.
Analysts had blamed a shortfall in supplies of display for
leaving Apple with too few iPhones to meet burgeoning demand at
its launch this month.
At the end of August three weeks before the new iPhone went
on sale, Sharp, which was supposed to be mass producing at its
Kameyama plant in central Japan, had fallen behind schedule, a
source earlier told Reuters.
Sharp, the source said, was struggling to improve low
production yields, raising the question of whether Apple would
be prepared to sweeten financial incentives to secure an
acceleration of production.
Apple also buys screens from Japan Display and Korea's LG
Display.
Apple began offering the iPhone5 on Sept 21, selling over 5
million in the first three days, topping the iPhone 4S, which
sold more than 4 million units in its first weekend. On the
fourth day, Apple said it had run out of its initial supply and
many pre-orders were scheduled to go out in October.
"The iPhone 5's 4-inch low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS)
touch-panel display with in-panel switching (IPS) is
exceptionally difficult to produce at high yields," Deutsche
Securities analyst Yasuo Nakane said in a report on Sept 14.
Nakane estimates iPhone screen capacity at Japan Display and
LG Display at eight million a month each, and at six million at
Sharp. Displays for Apple's first lot of new iPhones likely came
from only LG and Japan Display, Nakane added.
Sharp and Japan Display do not publicly admit to the
relationship even though Apple, in a list of component makers
published last year, identified both Japanese companies as
suppliers.
The Sharp executive made the comment at a press briefing in
Osaka, western Japan, speaking on condition he wasn't
identified.