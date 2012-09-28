TOKYO, Sept 28 A Sharp Corp executive
said the company is making "adequate volumes" of displays it is
known to supply for Apple Inc's new iPhone5, indicating
that a bottleneck in supplies of screens may have eased.
Analysts had blamed bottlenecks at suppliers for leaving
Apple with too few iPhones to meet burgeoning demand at its
launch this month.
One of three companies making the high-definition screens
for the latest device from Apple, Sharp at the end of August was
behind schedule, when it was supposed to be at full production
at its Kameyama plant in central Japan, a source earlier told
Reuters.
Apple also buys screens from Japan Display and Korea's LG
Display.
Sharp, the source said, was struggling to improve low
production yields, raising the question of whether Apple would
be prepared to sweeten financial incentives to secure an
acceleration of production.
The Sharp executive made the comment at a press briefing in
Osaka, western Japan, speaking on condition he wasn't
identified.