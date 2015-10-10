TOKYO Oct 10 A Japanese government-backed fund
is considering investing in embattled Sharp Corp to
take the initiative in reorganising the electronics maker's
operations, Nikkei business daily reported, without citing
sources.
The Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Sharp
had hired financial advisors to gauge Sharp's asset value and
would hold direct talks on the size of any investment, it added.
INCJ is also the top shareholder of Sharp rival Japan
Display Inc, the world's largest maker of liquid
crystal displays for smartphones and tablets.
INCJ was considering merging Sharp's liquid crystal display
unit with a venture developing organic light-emitting diode
display technology that it owned with Japan Display, the
newspaper reported.
Sharp had considered spinning off its LCD panel business,
which supplies displays to smartphone and tablet manufacturers,
and seek funding for it from INCJ, a source told Reuters in
April.
Officials from the fund were not available for comment. An
Osaka-based Sharp spokesman declined to commentont the report.
Once among the top display suppliers to Apple Inc,
Sharp has been pushed aside by the likes of LG Display
and Japan Display as the U.S. device maker
diversified its supply chain amid longstanding concerns over
Sharp's prospects.
Japan launched INCJ in 2009 in a bid to keep
the technology sector competitive.
