(Corrects typo in paragraph 3; no other changes to text)
By Reiji Murai
TOKYO Oct 10 A Japanese government-backed fund
is considering a range of options to help turn around Sharp Corp
including a direct investment, a person familiar with
the matter said.
A direct investment would mark a shift in thinking at the
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), which previously
only wanted to be involved in Sharp's liquid crystal display
business.
The source, who did not want to be named because the matter
was private, said INCJ was also looking at a possible
joint-investment in Sharp with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co in Sharp.
While talks about a possible tie-up between Hon Hai and
Sharp fell through in 2012, the Taiwanese firm is still
interested in buying all or part of the LCD unit, according to
sources and Japanese media reports.
Hon Hai has not commented on the reports.
Nikkei business daily earlier on Saturday reported INCJ was
considering a direct investment, as well as a merger between
Sharp's liquid crystal display unit and a venture that it owned
with Japan Display.
Officials from the fund were not available for comment. An
Osaka-based Sharp spokesman declined to comment.
The fund's interest comes as Sharp was set to report an
operating loss for the six months through September due to slow
sales of liquid crystal displays in China's mobile phone market,
another source said.
It was becoming increasingly difficult for Sharp to achieve
its operating profit target of 80 billion yen ($665.28
million)for the year ending March, he added, requesting
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
INCJ was also considering teaming up with Japan Display Inc
T> to bail out Sharp, the person said. INCJ is the top
shareholder of Japan Display, the world's largest maker of
liquid crystal displays for smartphones and tablets.
Sharp said in July it would spin off its LCD panel business,
which supplies displays to smartphone and tablet manufacturers,
and seek funding for it from outside.
Once among the top display suppliers to Apple Inc,
Sharp has been pushed aside by the likes of LG Display
and Japan Display as the U.S. device maker
diversified its supply chain amid longstanding concerns over
Sharp's prospects.
Japan launched INCJ in 2009 in a bid to keep
the technology sector competitive.
($1 = 120.2500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Writing by Junko
Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)