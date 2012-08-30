* Japanese banks should let Sharp go bankrupt
By Nachum Kaplan
Aug 30 (IFR) - The traditional way to kill a zombie is to
put salt in its mouth and sew its lips shut. In the case of
Japanese zombie companies, a better approach would be for
creditor banks to stop bailing them out and let them go
bankrupt. Electronics maker Sharp Corp looks just like a zombie
in need of such slaying.
Sharp owes an asphyxiating ¥2.5trn (US$31.8bn) to banks,
bondholders and CB holders. It is in talks with its major
creditor banks, including Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi
UFJ, about getting a ¥150bn loan to keep it afloat while it
works out how to restructure its balance sheet. The loan would
be an add-on to the ¥66bn facility the company secured in July.
Everything about Sharp and its relationship with its banks
shows what is wrong with business in Japan. Mizuho and
Mitsubishi UFJ, as well as being Sharp's biggest creditors, are
also shareholders. This obviously makes it hard for them to do
the right thing and stop lending the company money.
To show just how detached from reality these banks are in
their dealings with Sharp, their idea of playing hardball is
merely demanding collateral for extending new loan - a laughably
soft position. To be fair to the banks, however, they are in a
tough position. They are living the old joke that if you owe the
bank under a million dollars you have a problem, but if you owe
the bank more than a million dollars it is the bank that has a
problem. If they do extend the loan, the two banks' outstanding
exposure to Sharp is estimated at about ¥260bn each. Ouch.
This, however, just illustrates how important it is for
Japanese banks to break their bad habit of continually bailing
out struggling companies at almost any cost. Japan's banks are
notorious for keeping failing companies hooked up to financial
respirators, at great cost, rather than putting them into
bankruptcy.
Ending decades-long relationships with big companies that
are household names is admittedly not easily done. Culture makes
it hard, too. Companies looking after their staff for life has
been part of the fabric of modern Japanese society for several
generations now, so putting companies into bankruptcy, at some
level, undermines part of the social contract. Hence, the
temptation to lend money is strong.
Banks, having just returned to profitability after years of
posting losses and surviving on government support, know that
this has to stop and they showed this back in March when they
put memory-chip maker Elpida into bankruptcy. That was the right
thing to do, but it was such a rare event that it reverberated
through the market.
The problem is that if they bail out Sharp now, the banks
are only postponing the problem. The company has ¥362bn of
commercial paper redemptions coming soon, which they will meet
if the banks stick with them, but that just moves the default
equation away from the commercial paper and on to ¥200bn of
domestic CB that matures at the end of September next year.
Surely postponing the moment of truth is not a satisfactory
outcome.
The other piece of the puzzle that both Sharp and its
creditor banks are holding on to is the sale of a 9.871% stake
to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Engineering for about US$800m,
agreed in March. The problem is that Sharp's share price has
lost almost two thirds of its value since then, so the terms of
this agreement are being renegotiated.
To be sure, if the stake sale to Hon Hai comes off, Sharp
sells its crossholdings Pioneer Corp and Sekisui House, writes
down ¥600bn from excessive inventories and factories and
disposes of accounts receivables, it will emerge a leaner and
cleaner company.
But that achievement will be illusory because it would be
the product of financial engineering and not address the
company's underlying problem, which is a lack of growth. Sharp
operates in an increasingly competitive market and makes too
many products, such as LCD TVs, that have become commoditised,
low-margin and, ultimately, unprofitable businesses.
Anyone who doubts that this is the case need only look at
the ¥250bn loss the company expects to post this year, which
will come after it posted a loss of ¥376bn last year. It will
take more than a re-engineered balance sheet to turn around
losses on that scale.
Japan's banks need to break with the bad habits of the past
and defend their hard-won profitability. If the cost of keeping
their balance sheets clean is putting companies like Sharp out
of their misery, then that is exactly what they should do. Banks
need to show that the Elpida bankruptcy was the beginning of a
new era of rational banking. Sharp provides them an opportunity
to do that.
(Reporting By Nachum Kaplan)