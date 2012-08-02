UPDATE 2-N.Korea fires what appear to be land-to-ship missiles -S.Korea
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it aims to cut about 5,000 jobs in the business year ending next March.
The consumer electronics maker also sees about 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) savings in fixed costs from the business year that starts next April. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport said on Thursday it will spend NZ$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) over the next five years to expand and improve facilities as record numbers of tourists arrive in the Pacific country.