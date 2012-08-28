(Refiles to restore dropped words in lede)
TOKYO, Aug 28 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp said it would offer severance packages to as many
as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan to lay off one-tenth
of its global workforce in a bid to reduce costs.
The redundancy incentive will be available from Nov. 1 for
two weeks and is expected to cost 27 billion yen ($343.23
million), or around 13.5 million yen per person, the company
said in a release on Tuesday.
Sharp, which wants to trim its workforce by 5,000 people, is
resorting to its first layoffs in more than 60 years as it
struggles to overcome losses that have drained it of cash and
left it relying on its main banks Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for
funding.
When cutting staff in Japan, companies often target workers
who are 55, who are five years away from retirement, because
severance packages are usually limited to a year's salary. For
employees in their forties, the cost can rise to as much as
three times what they earn in a year.
In addition to the 2,000 redundancies in Japan, 1,300
workers will be removed from Sharp's payroll after it sold most
of its TV panel factory in Sakai, western Japan, to Taiwanese
partner Hon Hai Precision Industries and other
investors.
A further 1,100 jobs will be cut overseas by March 31, with
the remainder lost through natural attrition, the company said.
($1 = 78.6650 Japanese yen)
