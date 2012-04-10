* Sharp cuts loss forecast to a record 380 bln yen from 290
bln
* Sharp stake at Sakai LCD plant to be cut to less than 40
pct
(Adds Sharp announcement on talks with suppliers, Onishi
comment, changes dateline to Osaka)
OSAKA, Japan, April 10 Sharp Corp,
Japan's last major fabricator of liquid crystal displays for
televisions, said on Tuesday it was in talks with suppliers
Toppan Printing and Dai Nippon Printing to
sell new shares in its main Sakai plant to spin it off.
Sharp, struggling with a glut in supply of LCDs and weak
demand for televisions, further raised its overall loss forecast
for the year that ended March 31 to a record net deficit of 380
billion yen ($4.8 billion), from an estimate in February for a
loss of 290 billion yen.
"We recognise that our outlook was optimistic," Tetsuo
Onishi, an executive managing officer at Sharp, told a news
conference in Osaka.
Sharp in March agreed to issue shares worth 66.9 billion yen
($822 million) to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
in return for an 11 percent shareholding.
As part of Sharp's tie up with Hon Hai, the Taiwanese
company will take a 46.48 percent stake in Japan's most advanced
LCD plant, while Sharp said its stake at the LCD production
subsidiary will be reduced to less than 40 percent.
Sony Corp, which holds a 7 percent stake Sakai,
said in March it had no plans to raise its holding, ending an
earlier tentative agreement to invest more.
Cutting its stake in the factory, which cost more than $4
billion to build but was operating below its break-even
capacity, would insulate the rest of Sharp from the losses.
In the quarter ending Dec. 31, losses from Sakai contributed
to a loss of about 180 billion yen in equity at the Osaka-based
firm.
At the end of the three months, Sharp's net debt-to-equity
ratio was 1.03, six times the industry average and the highest
among Japan's electronics firms, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
After revealing its revised expectation for a record loss,
Sharp last month named company veteran Takashi Okuda as
president, replacing Mikio Katayama, who became chairman.
Shares of Sharp, which have declined by 17 percent since the
start of the year, dipped by 4.3 percent, against the Nikkei
share average that ended down 0.1 percent.
($1 = 81.3900 Japanese yen)
