TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it will cut output of large-size television panels, and that it may use spare lines at its main Sakai plant in west Japan to make more small- and mid-size panels.

The maker of panels used in flat TVs and Apple Inc products also said it expects its LCD business to tumble to a loss of 19 billion yen ($249 million), instead of a 33 billion yen profit, in the year to March, amid weak demand for panels used in televisions. ($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)