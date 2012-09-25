TOKYO, Sept 25 Cash-strapped Sharp Corp
will win approval from its banks as early as Thursday for much
as 210 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in fresh loans with a plan
that commits the loss-making company to return to profit, a
source at one of its main lenders said on Tuesday.
Sharp has already submitted its proposed revival plan which
must outline how it will make a profit in the six months
starting Oct 1 and beyond, the source told Reuters on condition
he isn't identified.
The maker of Aquos TVs has to repay as much as 360 billion
yen of short-term commercial paper loans and needs to secure
financing from lenders led by Mizuho Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Sharp and the two banks declined to comment.
($1 = 77.8750 Japanese yen)
