TOKYO, May 1 Sharp Corp, which supplies
Apple Inc with screens for its iPhone and iPad, will
post a bigger-than-forecast net loss for the year that ended on
March 31 in part because low output at its factories forced it
to write off excess capacity, two sources with knowledge of the
result said.
Japan's leading maker of liquid crystal displays had a 500
billion yen ($5.1 billion) net loss for the year, worse than the
450 billion yen deficit it forecast in November, the sources
said on condition that they not be identified.
Its operating profit for the second half of its business
year was 20 billion yen, compared with the company's forecast
for 13.8 billion yen, the sources added.
The company needed a second-half operating profit to allow
its lenders to justify a bail-out that rescued it from failing
last year.
The write-off of excess capacity, however, highlights softer
demand from Apple, which has seen its profit growth slow
dramatically from more than 60 percent over the past five years
to a projected rate of less than 5 percent for the next decade.
At the start of the year, Sharp was forced to curtail
production of 9.7-inch screens for Apple's iPad, sources told
Reuters in January.
That has stepped up the urgency for Sharp to find new
customers and uses for its leading-technology displays and may
make it harder for the company to convince investors and lenders
it remains a viable company.
Sharp, which will announce its results for latest business
year on May 14, said in statement through the Tokyo Stock
Exchange that it had not released the earnings number, without
commenting directly on whether it would report a bigger loss
than forecast.
In addition to the write-offs, the company is also taking a
charge to put aside cash for possible fines from a display
price-fixing investigation in Europe, the sources said.
The expanded net loss was first reported in the Nikkei
business daily.
The news sent Sharp's shares falling as much as 5.6 percent
on Wednesday to 319 yen, their lowest in nearly three weeks,
compared with a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average
. The shares have lost more than half their value since
the start of last year as the company's troubles mounted, while
the benchmark has risen 63 percent.
Sharp in October received a $4.4 billion bailout from banks
including Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi
Financial Group in return for mortgaging nearly all its
factories and offices in Japan and pledging to cut 10,000 jobs.
It has since raised additional cash by selling equity stakes
to Qualcomm Inc, which in December agreed to invest as
much as $120 million in the Japanese company, and South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co, which in March said it would
inject $103 million in return for a 3 percent stake.
It is also in talks to offload its overseas television
assembly plants. But with a 200 billion yen convertible bond
falling due in September, that money plus the investments from
Qualcomm and Samsung will not be enough to cover its financing
needs, leading analysts to speculate it will need to find fresh
funding sources.
($1 = 97.4100 Japanese yen)
