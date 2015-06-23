GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
OSAKA, Japan, June 23 Sharp Corp's CEO said he would not dismiss chances of an M&A deal after weak display sales forced the company to seek its second major bailout from banks and slash its capital by 99 percent.
Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi, asked at the company's annual general meeting about possible M&A deals, said: "I would not dismiss various alliances." (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.