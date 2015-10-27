* Sharp needs more capital to finance LCD investments
-sources
* Main banks keen not to take on more of refinancing
burden-source
* Banks want Sharp to find partner by end year or March -
source
By Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Oct 27 Sharp Corp's main banks
are telling it to find a buyer for all or part of its ailing LCD
business within months, pushing it to get more capital elsewhere
as they have already footed two huge bailouts, sources familiar
with the matter said.
Despite a $1.7 billion rescue in May, its second major
package in three years, persistent losses have meant Sharp can't
make the investments it needs to keep its screen business
competitive, they said.
The embattled Japanese firm warned this week it would not
book a first-half operating profit as planned due to sliding
prices for small and medium-sized screens, instead estimating an
loss of 26 billion yen ($215 million).
"We want Sharp to make up its mind (on a partner) by the end
of year, or by the end of the fiscal year in March at the
latest," an executive at one of its main banks told Reuters.
"LCDs are such a volatile business and need constant
large-scale investment," he said. "I don't think Sharp can
handle the business on its own."
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co has been
interested in buying all or part of the LCD unit, while a
state-backed fund is also considering a direct investment in
Sharp or merging the company's LCD unit with rival Japan Display
Inc, separate sources have said.
Financial sources say, however, that no deal is imminent.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak on the matter. Sharp declined to comment on
prospects of finding a buyer or partner for its LCD unit.
EXTRA BURDENS
Sharp's main banks have increased pressure on the company as
they are worried that without evidence of more drastic
restructuring steps, smaller lenders will not refinance loans
due to be repaid by end-March, a separate financial source said.
Main banks may then have to shoulder more of the refinancing
burden, the source added. Analysts say key banks are unlikely to
let Sharp fail as they have already extended huge loans.
Sharp has secured funds under a 510 billion yen ($4.2
billion) commitment line that must be repaid by end-March
although the amount borrowed has not been disclosed.
Prospects for Sharp, which was once Apple's
favoured supplier, to clinch a deal remain unclear.
Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name Foxconn, is seen as
the strongest suitor. It already owns a 37.6 percent stake in
Sharp's most advanced LCD plant although talks about a deal in
2012 fell through when CEO Terry Gou wanted to renegotiate terms
after Sharp's share price slid.
"Sharp's expertise in high-end LCD panels is what Hon Hai is
after," said Hiroshi Hayase, senior director at research firm
IHS Technology. "Experience of more than 30 years in LCDs is
something you don't easily catch up with."
But a deal with Hon Hai could face opposition from within
Japan's government which is wary of a threat to Japan Display.
A move by state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan
to invest in Sharp or merge its LCD unit with Japan Display
could face anti-trust concerns, particularly in China, sources
said. They note the two firms account for nearly a third of
global market share in small and medium-sized panels in value
terms.
Sharp is due to report detailed first-half earnings on
Friday.
($1 = 120.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Additional
reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)