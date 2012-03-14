* Changes come after Sharp forecast record loss
* Company faces slump in TV sales, LCD glut
* New president pledges to revamp company
* Shares rally on reshuffle news, close up 4 pct
By Yoshiyuki Osada and Reiji Murai
OSAKA, Japan, March 14 Sharp Corp
named the head of its global operations as president to turn
around a company facing a record annual loss, the latest
Japanese firm to shake up management after tumbling into the red
on slumping TV sales.
Takashi Okuda, 58, a company veteran of over 30 years,
immediately pledged to revamp the company after he takes the
helm on April 1. He will replace Mikio Katayama, who becomes
chairman.
"I will take responsibility for that turnaround in tandem
with the new president," Katayama told a news conference.
"It was not the case that we were moving in the wrong
direction. New methods will become necessary and I want to
endeavour to improve the company with the new president."
Shares of Japan's biggest maker of liquid crystal displays,
which have tumbled since last month when it forecast a 290
billion yen ($3.5 billion) net loss for the year ending March
31, rallied on news the company was about to announce a
management reshuffle. Okuda was named after the market closed.
Sharp closed up more than 4 percent, but hopes a management
shuffle would lead to a turnaround in the company's fortunes
were met with some scepticism.
"Just because you switch presidents doesn't change any of
the fundamental problems," Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager and
chief analyst at Kazaka Securities, said.
"At least with Sony the new head is someone that is known,
that has run its successful PlayStation business."
Japanese peers Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
have also announced management changes. The three
companies expect to post a combined loss of $17 billion this
year, battered by tough competition from foreign rivals led by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, weak demand and a strong
yen.
Canon Inc said in January it would replace its
president after the camera-and-printer maker forecast weak
earnings growth.
LCD PANEL GLUT
Okuda, who joined Sharp in 1978 and rose through
the ranks to become head of the company's global business group,
will have his work cut out for him.
He said he will reveal his plans to revive Sharp's fortunes
before the company announces earnings for the full-year to the
end of March. Those announcements normally come at the end of
April.
Sharp has been hammered by a global glut of LCD panels and
its export competitiveness was hampered by a record rally in the
yen against the dollar.
That meant it struggled to sell products from its two main
LCD plants in Japan that it does not use for its own TV
production.
That forced Sharp to write off 33 billion yen of inventory
in the October-December quarter. A slump in its own TV sales
caused LCD panel inventories to balloon further.
Meanwhile, billions of dollars spent building its
state-of-the-art facilities in Kameyama and Sakai in western
Japan have left Sharp indebted. At the end of December, Sharp's
net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.03, six times the industry
average and the highest among Japan's electronics firms, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Losses last quarter erased about 180 billion yen
in equity, prompting ratings agency Fitch to downgrade the
outlook on its BBB- rating to negative, raising the possibility
of a future cut to speculative grade.
"No-one is buying the stock on the company's future hopes,"
said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management, referring to the late rally in the shares on
Wednesday.
"The company invested enormously in domestic factories when
they really should have been focusing on expanding its
production abroad," he said.
Indeed, earlier on Wednesday, Sharp shares hit their lowest
level since the 1980s on concerns over the company's outlook and
market speculation it would need equity financing to shore up
its balance sheet.
"We've definitely got fast money guys shorting this, as
they've probably been doing for weeks, mostly around the story
of their balance sheet being less than solid," a senior dealer
at a foreign bank said.
"I also hear a lot of speculation that they may do a deal.
That's mostly from convertible (bond) guys... basically Sharp is
not in a great spot in terms of their underlying business," the
dealer said.
Underscoring the company's difficulties in reining in costs,
Japanese media reported that Sharp would ask workers to take a
temporary freeze on pay increases.
After rallying 4.3 percent to 531 yen by the close on
Wednesday, Sharp shares are down 15 percent since Feb. 1, the
day it forecast the annual loss. That compares with a 14 percent
rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.