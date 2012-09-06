TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's embattled Sharp Corp
has mortgaged nearly all of its domestic offices and
factories, including one which makes screens for Apple Inc's
latest iPhone, to secure the fresh loans it needs to
stay in business.
Sharp, which is waiting for a cash injection from Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, said it has offered the
properties as collateral for up to 150 billion yen ($1.92
billion) of credit from Mizuho Financial Group Inc and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
The set of properties includes "almost all the business
sites owned by Sharp in Japan," said company spokeswoman, Miyuki
Nakayama.
Its two main banks have agreed to help the junk-rated
company pay as much as 360 billion yen in short term commercial
paper, on the condition that it puts up assets to cover the debt
should it default.
Aside from its headquarters in Osaka and offices in Tokyo,
the maker of Aquos TVs operates 11 factories in Japan where it
assembles TVs, and makes display screens, washing machines, air
conditioners, and solar panels.
Among them is the Kameyama plant in western Japan, which
makes small displays for Apple and other customers. The facility
has just started shipping screens to Apple for a new iPhone
which analysts expect it to reveal at a press event on Sept. 12.
Pessimism about Sharp's future has grown since Hon Hai's
chairman Terry Gou last week cut short a trip to Japan, leaving
without meeting Sharp executives to conclude an expected
agreement for the Taiwanese company to buy a 9.9 percent stake
in Sharp in return for much-needed cash.
Sharp, which wants to finish those talks as soon as
possible, has said it wants to send its president Takashi Okuda
to meet Gou in Taipei.
Gou, however, is stepping up the pressure on Sharp to give
him greater influence by demanding a management role in the
century-old Japanese firm as part of the deal.