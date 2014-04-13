TOKYO, April 13 Sharp Corp, Japan's largest
display maker, is considering another issue of new shares that
could raise around 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion) to replenish
its depleted capital base, the Asahi newspaper reported on
Sunday.
Sharp is aiming to launch the offering during the current
financial year to March 2015 after carrying out restructuring at
its flagship Kameyama LCD display factory and putting its
earnings on a solid recovery path, the newspaper said.
No one at Sharp could be reached for comment on Sunday.
The reported move comes after Sharp announced in February
that it would beat a previous operating profit forecast for the
financial year ended last month on the back of strong orders
from Chinese makers for smartphone panels.
On a net basis, Sharp is forecasting a profit of 5 billion
yen for the year just ended, which would mark a return to the
black after losing a cumulative 921 billion yen over the
previous two years amid fierce competition in the LCD market.
Sharp raised about 140 billion yen in the final months of
2013 but its equity ratio - a key measure of financial stability
- stood at just 13 percent at the end of December, below the 20
percent threshold that is considered healthy.
There are many people, including some of Sharp's bankers,
that have voiced opposition to the move given that Sharp would
be embarking on a large-scale equity financing two years in a
row, the Asahi report said.
To seek the understanding of its stakeholders, Sharp aims to
come up with a restructuring plan that will focus on shoring up
the Kameyama plant in Mie Prefecture, which has struggled with
big swings in operating rates, the newspaper said.
Sharp has been reducing output of large, TV-use LCD panels
and shifting focus to smaller panels for high-end smartphones.
The company is aiming to lower costs further so that it can tap
into booming demand for lower-end models, the Asahi said.
There is a chance Sharp would not be able to raise the
desired amount of funds from the market if its earnings and
stock price languish, the Asahi said, adding that the company
would look to make a decision on the share offering in 2014.
($1 = 101.6400 Japanese Yen)
